Assam CEE result 2023 announced, Kirtiman Sarma tops

Assam CEE Result 2023: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has announced results of the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2023. Candidates can go to astu.ac.in and download Assam CEE 2023 result cum rank cards. Assam CEE result 2023 announced on astu.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Assam CEE result 2023 direct link

Kirtiman Sarma has topped the entrance test, as informed by the state's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. Here is the list of top ten rank holders:

1.Kirtiman Sarma

2.Irfan Hussain

3.Nilarnab Sutradhar

4.Rupangkan Mazumdar

5.Abhigyan Sharma

6.Dhyann Olemmyan

7.Pranjal Bhattacharjee

8.Priyank Atri

9.Monoj Debnath

10.Nilabh Sarmah

ASTU has asked candidates to download their rank cards, which will be required at the time of counselling and admission.

It has been prepared on the basis of total marks secured in all three subjects (mathematics, phics and chemistry), ASTU added.

The university has informed that in case of tie in total marks, preference has been given to the highest marks scored in Mathematics. If tie still exists then the highest marks obtained in Physics followed by Chemistry, date of birth and alphabetical order of names have been taken into account sequentially.

Candidates who want to obtain photocopy of OMR sheet can apply with the fee of ₹300 on or before June 17.

Check the result notice for further information.