Assam CEE Results 2025 declared at astu.ac.in, direct link to download here

Assam Science and Technology University, ASTU, has declared the results of Assam CEE Results 2025 on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check and download their results from the official website at astu.ac.in. Assam CEE Results 2025 has been declared at astu.ac.in. The direct link to download is given here,

Candidates can download their Assam CEE Results 2025 by entering Application Number and Password.

The Assam CEE answer key was released on April 27, 2025. Candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key till April 29, 2025.

Also read: MAH CET Result 2025 declared for Nursing, MCA, BHMCT, M.P.Ed & more, direct link to download here

The processing fee for each objection raised was ₹300/—per question. The fee would be refunded if the answer key challenge is sustained.

The Assam CEE examination was conducted on April 27, 2025 in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. The exam contained 120 multiple choice questions, and was conducted for three hours.

Also read: TN SSLC Results 2025 tomorrow, know what credentials should be kept ready to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 result

The exam is conducted for admission to B.Tech programme in the colleges of Assam.

Also read: NEET MDS Results 2025 declared, direct link to check scores here

Assam CEE Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download to Assam CEE Results 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of ASTU.