MAH CET Result 2025 declared for Nursing, MCA, BHMCT, M.P.Ed & more, direct link to download here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the results for MAH CET Nursing, MCA, BHMCT/MHMCT(Integrated), DPN/PHN, M.P.Ed, and B.P.Ed. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now download their results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org MAH CET Result 2025 has been declared for Nursing, MCA, BHMCT, M.P.Ed & more. Candidates can check via a direct link here.

Candidates can download their scorecards by entering their Registered Email ID and Password.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD MAH CET 2025 RESULTS

After downloading the scorecards, candidates must look for the following details:

Name of the candidate Roll Number Marks Obtained Qualifying status

Steps to download the MAH CET Scorecard :-

• Visit the MAH CET official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

• Click on the CET portal under courses category

• Select the exam you appeared from the list

• Login in using your credentials, email ID and password

• Check it and download your scorecard

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

In case of discrepancies, candidates can get in touch with MAH CET authorities at cetcell.mahacet.org

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of cetcell.mahacet.org.