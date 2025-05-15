Menu Explore
MAH CET Result 2025 declared for Nursing, MCA, BHMCT, M.P.Ed & more, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
May 15, 2025 06:52 PM IST

MAH CET Result 2025 has been declared for Nursing, MCA, BHMCT, M.P.Ed and more. The direct link to download is given below. 

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the results for MAH CET Nursing, MCA, BHMCT/MHMCT(Integrated), DPN/PHN, M.P.Ed, and B.P.Ed. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now download their results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET Result 2025 has been declared for Nursing, MCA, BHMCT, M.P.Ed & more. Candidates can check via a direct link here.
MAH CET Result 2025 has been declared for Nursing, MCA, BHMCT, M.P.Ed & more. Candidates can check via a direct link here.

Candidates can download their scorecards by entering their Registered Email ID and Password. 

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD MAH CET 2025 RESULTS

After downloading the scorecards, candidates must look for the following details: 

  1. Name of the candidate
  2. Roll Number
  3. Marks Obtained
  4. Qualifying status

Also read: TN SSLC Results 2025 tomorrow, know what credentials should be kept ready to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 result

Steps to download the MAH CET Scorecard :-

• Visit the MAH CET official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

• Click on the CET portal under courses category

• Select the exam you appeared from the list

• Login in using your credentials, email ID and password

• Check it and download your scorecard

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Also read: NEET MDS Results 2025 declared, direct link to check scores here

In case of discrepancies, candidates can get in touch with MAH CET authorities at cetcell.mahacet.org

Also read: HPBOSE 10th Results 2025 declared, 79.8% students pass Himachal Class 10, check details here

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of cetcell.mahacet.org.

Stay informed with the latest updates on HPBOSE Result News 2025 News Live, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result
