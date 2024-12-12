AWES Result 2024: Army Public School OST result declared at awesindia.com, direct link here

Army Welfare Education Society has declared AWES Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the Army Public School OST result on the official website of AWES at awesindia.com. AWES Result 2024: Army Public School OST result declared, direct link here

The written examination was held for teaching posts which includes Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher and Primary Teacher. The examination was held on November 23 and 24, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

IBPS SO Prelims 2024 scorecard out at ibps.in, here's direct link to check scores

The test was conducted centrally and online by an agency identified by HQ AWES to ensure uniform quality of teachers in all Army Public Schools.

AWES Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AWES at awesindia.com.

Click on login link and a new page will open.

Now enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Berhampur University Result 2024 out at buodisha.edu.in, here's direct link to check

Passing the Online Screening Test is henceforth not mandatory for appearing for the interview and evaluation of teaching skills & computer proficiency. However, OST qualified candidates will be preferred. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AWES.