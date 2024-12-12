Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AWES Result 2024: Army Public School OST result declared at awesindia.com, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 12, 2024 01:49 PM IST

AWES Result 2024 declared. Check Army Public School OST result here.

Army Welfare Education Society has declared AWES Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the Army Public School OST result on the official website of AWES at awesindia.com.

AWES Result 2024: Army Public School OST result declared, direct link here
AWES Result 2024: Army Public School OST result declared, direct link here

The written examination was held for teaching posts which includes Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher and Primary Teacher. The examination was held on November 23 and 24, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

IBPS SO Prelims 2024 scorecard out at ibps.in, here's direct link to check scores

The test was conducted centrally and online by an agency identified by HQ AWES to ensure uniform quality of teachers in all Army Public Schools.

Direct link to check for AWES Result 2024

AWES Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AWES at awesindia.com.
  • Click on login link and a new page will open.
  • Now enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Berhampur University Result 2024 out at buodisha.edu.in, here's direct link to check

Passing the Online Screening Test is henceforth not mandatory for appearing for the interview and evaluation of teaching skills & computer proficiency. However, OST qualified candidates will be preferred. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AWES.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On