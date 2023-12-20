close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / Bihar DLRS Result 2023: BCECEB Survey Kannoongo, Amin, other posts results out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link here

Bihar DLRS Result 2023: BCECEB Survey Kannoongo, Amin, other posts results out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 20, 2023 10:14 AM IST

Bihar DLRS Result 2023 has been declared. Check Survey Kannoongo, Amin, other posts results here.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has declared Bihar DLRS Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for CBT mode can check the results through the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar DLRS Result 2023 for Survey Kannoongo, Amin & other posts results out
Bihar DLRS Result 2023 for Survey Kannoongo, Amin & other posts results out

The rank card is available for Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer, Special Survey Kannoongo, Special Survey Amin, and Special Survey Clerk. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Direct link to check Bihar DLRS Result 2023

Bihar DLRS Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on Online Portal of Revenue and land Reforms Deptt. Link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the link for rank card.
  • Click on the link and a new page will open.
  • Click on the post and enter the required details.
  • Press submit and the result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have qualified for the written examination will have to appear for the document verification process. The document verification will be conducted in Patna on December 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 2023, January 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BCECEB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out