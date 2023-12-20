Bihar DLRS Result 2023: BCECEB Survey Kannoongo, Amin, other posts results out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link here

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has declared Bihar DLRS Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for CBT mode can check the results through the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Bihar DLRS Result 2023 for Survey Kannoongo, Amin & other posts results out

The rank card is available for Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer, Special Survey Kannoongo, Special Survey Amin, and Special Survey Clerk. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Bihar DLRS Result 2023

Bihar DLRS Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Online Portal of Revenue and land Reforms Deptt. Link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the link for rank card.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Click on the post and enter the required details.

Press submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have qualified for the written examination will have to appear for the document verification process. The document verification will be conducted in Patna on December 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 2023, January 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BCECEB.