BPSC 68th CCE Mains result announced, 867 candidates qualify

A total of 867 candidates have cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission's 68th Combined Competitive Mains (BPSC 68th CCE Mains) examination, with results declared on Sunday, November 3. BPSC 68th CCE Mains result announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in

The exam took place on May 12, 17 and 18 at centres located in Patna.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Of the total 867 candidates who have qualified, 400 belongs to the unreserved category while 76 are EWS, 120 are SC, 13 are ST, 122 are EBC, 120 are BC and 16 are BC Women candidates.

The 867 selected candidates also include Divyang candidates (8 VI, 8 DD, 5 OH and 9 MD candidates), the commission said.

Interview dates of the 68th CCE exam will be announced later, the commission said.

The commission has published roll numbers of selected candidates in the result PDF on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Use the link given below to access it:

Direct link to download BPSC 68th CCE Mains result 2023

In total, 2,58,036 candidates appeared in the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims exam which was held in February this year.

Of them, 3,590 candidates qualified and were eligible to take the Mains examination.

BPSC is conducting the 68th Combined Competitive Examination to fill a total of 324 vacancies in various departments of the state government.