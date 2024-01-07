BPSC Assistant Engineer results for various posts out, links here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced results of the Assistant Engineer examination for Mechanical (advertisement number 08/2020), Civil (advertisement number 07/2020) and revised results of Assistant Engineer Civil under advertisement number 03/2020. Candidates who have appeared in these examinations can check their results on bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC Assistant Engineer results out on bpsc.bih.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The commission conducted the Assistant Engineer Mechanical written examination on October 13, and14, 2022 and a total of 3,116 candidates appeared in it. A merit list against the 61 vacancies was prepared on November 7 and they were called for document verification on November 22, 2023. On the basis of this, the commission has shortlisted 57 candidates.

The commission said the Assistant Engineer Civil written examination under advertisement number 07/2020 took place on November 10 and 11, 2022 in which 6,244 candidates were present. A merit list of 190 candidates against 192 vacancies were prepared and they were called for document verification on November 29 and 30. A total of 175 candidates have qualified after DV.

Further, the commission informed that under advertisement number 03/2020, Assistant Engineer Civil result was declared on January 4. Result of a candidate with roll number 304322 was not announced due to his absence in the DV process but after verification, the commission found that his DV was completed. The commission has now announced him as qualified in the examination.

