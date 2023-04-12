Border Security Force has declared BSF Head Constable Final Result 2022 on April 12, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment process can check their results through the official site of BSF at bsf.gov.in. BSF Head Constable Final Result 2022 declared at bsf.gov.in, direct link here

The final merit list has been released for the post of HC (RO) and HC (RM) on the basis of written test, PST/PET and medical exam.

The written examination was conducted on November 20, 2022. The documentation, PST, PET and dictation & paragraph reading test was conducted from January 16, 2023 onwards and medical examination was conducted from February 15, 2023 onwards. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BSF Head Constable Final Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of BSF at bsf.gov.in.

Click on results link and a new page will open.

Click on BSF Head Constable Final Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on August 20 and ended on September 19, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1312 posts of Head Constable in the organisation.