CA Foundation result 2024 announced for the June session; here's how to check marks on icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday announced the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation course examination, which was held in June, 2024. Candidates can now check the ICAI CA Foundation results by visiting the official website of the institute, icai.nic.in. To check marks, they need to use the examination roll number and registration number as login credentials. ICAI CA Foundation result 2024 live updates. ICAI CA Foundation result 2024 have been announced for June session. Check the steps to download scores. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exam on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, 2024.

Paper 1 and paper 2 of the test for the CA Foundation course were held from 2 pm to 5 pm, while papers 3 and 4 took place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Also read: ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 declared at icai.nic.in, direct link to download scorecard here

For papers 1 and 2, candidates were given 15 additional minutes (1:45 pm to 2 pm) to read the questions. No additional time was given to read questions of papers 3 and 4 and all papers of the post-qualification course examination.

To check the results, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

How to check ICAI CA Foundation result 2024

Open the ICAI result website, icai.nic.in. On the home page, the result link for CA Foundation June examination will be displayed. Open it. Enter your roll number and registration number. Once done, submit the details and download the scorecards.

For further information related to the result of the Chartered Accountancy June examination, the candidates can visit the official website of the institute.