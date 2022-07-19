CA Intermediate Result 2022 Date: ICAI to release May exam result on July 21

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released CA Intermediate Result 2022 Date. The May exam result for Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination will be released on July 21, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

As per the official update, “the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.”

CA Intermediate Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

Click on CA Intermediate Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

