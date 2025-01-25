Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Calicut University Result 2025 for UG 3rd Semester out at uoc.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 25, 2025 09:15 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exams and would like to check their results can visit the official website at uoc.ac.in.

The University of Calicut declared the Regular/Supplementary/Improvement third semester results for the November 2024 examination for UG courses like B.Com/BBA/BHA/BTHM,BHD (CBCSS) courses on the official website.

Students who would like to check the results can use their registration number in order to check their results.(HT file)
Students who would like to check the results can use their registration number in order to check their results.(HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the exams and would like to check their results can visit the official website at uoc.ac.in.

Direct link to check Calicut University Result 2025 for UG 3rd Semester

Students who would like to check the results can use their registration number in order to check their results. The Revaluation Result of the Third Semester Master of Business Administration (Evening) Examination 9/2023 (2018 Admission) is also out on the official website.

Also Read: MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment result out at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

Candidates who would like to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download Calicut University Result 2025 for UG 3rd Semester:

Visit the official website at uoc.ac.in

Look out for the link to check Calicut University Result 2025 for UG 3rd Semester in the results section and click it

A new page appears and students need to furnish their registration number in order to access it

Verify the results and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: NEET UG 2025: NTA reverts to pre-COVID exam pattern, discontinues optional questions

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On