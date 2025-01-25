Calicut University Result 2025 for UG 3rd Semester out at uoc.ac.in, direct link here

The University of Calicut declared the Regular/Supplementary/Improvement third semester results for the November 2024 examination for UG courses like B.Com/BBA/BHA/BTHM,BHD (CBCSS) courses on the official website. Students who would like to check the results can use their registration number in order to check their results.(HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the exams and would like to check their results can visit the official website at uoc.ac.in.

Direct link to check Calicut University Result 2025 for UG 3rd Semester

Students who would like to check the results can use their registration number in order to check their results. The Revaluation Result of the Third Semester Master of Business Administration (Evening) Examination 9/2023 (2018 Admission) is also out on the official website.

Also Read: MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment result out at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

Candidates who would like to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download Calicut University Result 2025 for UG 3rd Semester:

Visit the official website at uoc.ac.in

Look out for the link to check Calicut University Result 2025 for UG 3rd Semester in the results section and click it

A new page appears and students need to furnish their registration number in order to access it

Verify the results and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: NEET UG 2025: NTA reverts to pre-COVID exam pattern, discontinues optional questions