CAT 2022 Result declared: How to check IIM CAT results at iimcat.ac.in

Indian Institutes of Management has announced CAT 2022 Result. The IIM CAT result has been declared on December 21, 2022. The appeared candidates of Common Admission Test can check the results on the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates who want to check the result can follow the simple steps given below to check the result.

Direct link to check CAT 2022 Result

CAT 2022 Result declared: How to check IIM CAT results

Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on IIM CAT Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on November 27, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

To check the percentile scores, candidates can check the official notice on calculation of percentile scores given on the website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIM CAT.