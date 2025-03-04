CGCAT Results 2025: Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Stage 1 scores released, direct link here

The Indian Coast Guard has released the Stage-I (CGCAT) results 2025 for the Assistant Commandant-2026 batch on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their results on the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. CGCAT Results 2025: Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Stage 1 scores have been released. The direct link is given here.

To check results, candidates need to enter email address and password.

The CGCAT was held in a computer-based mode on February 25, 2025. Registrations were conducted from December 5, 2024 to December, 24 2024.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 140 vacancies are aimed to be filled.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Result 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can download the results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link titled “Result of Stage-I (CGCAT) of Assistant Commandant-2026 batch is available from 1100 hrs on 04 Mar 25. Candidates are requested to visit respective login ID to view the result.” Enter your credentials and log in and submit. Your results will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

