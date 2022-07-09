CUET for PG admissions 2022: Registration process ends tomorrow, link here
- Registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2022 will conclude on July 10, 2022.
The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2022 end tomorrow July 10, 2022 at 5. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same at cuet.nta.nic.in.
The application fee must be paid online before July 11, 2022 at 11:50 p.m. The application form correction window will be available from July 12 through July 14, 2022, until 11:50 p.m.
The application fee is Rs. 800 for general category candidates, Rs. 600 for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS candidates, Rs. 550 for SC/ ST/ Third Gender candidates, and Rs. 500 for PwBD candidates (for up to three Test Papers).
CUET for PG admissions 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
Click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2022”
Register and proceed with the application
Key in the details, and pay the application fee
Take print out for future reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics