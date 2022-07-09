CUET for PG admissions 2022: Registration process ends tomorrow, link here

The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2022 end tomorrow July 10, 2022 at 5. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The application fee must be paid online before July 11, 2022 at 11:50 p.m. The application form correction window will be available from July 12 through July 14, 2022, until 11:50 p.m.

The application fee is Rs. 800 for general category candidates, Rs. 600 for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS candidates, Rs. 550 for SC/ ST/ Third Gender candidates, and Rs. 500 for PwBD candidates (for up to three Test Papers).

Direct link to apply.

CUET for PG admissions 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2022”

Register and proceed with the application

Key in the details, and pay the application fee

Take print out for future reference.

