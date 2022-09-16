CUET UG 2022: Students displeased over wrong answer keys, technical glitches

The Common University Entrance Exam (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2022 results were declared on Thursday night but many students raised issues regarding the manner in which the National Testing Agency (NTA) calculated their marks.

Candidates claimed their scores were calculated based on wrong answer keys.

“There were several mistakes in answer keys, the NTA released earlier. Many students challenged them but the exam body released the results without updating those answers,” Nawaz, a candidate from Delhi said.

Students calculated their scores based on the answer keys released earlier.

However, some of them were not satisfied with the scorecards NTA released on Friday.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022: All you need to know about the exam format, history & concerns

Aryaa Singh, a candidate from Uttar Pradesh who wishes to join Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to pursue law, said the central testing agency downgraded her score in the name of ‘normalisation’.

“I’m aiming for BHU for the BA LLB course which I would’ve easily gotten with the marks I scored earlier (505/700) but now that they’ve deducted 84 marks that made my score 421, what am I supposed to do with this now?” she said.

According to NTA, the marks were calculated using the equi-percentile method. It is used to proportionate marks of students with those who have appeared for a “relatively tougher” exam.

“Why do we deserve this? If they made the papers themselves with different difficulty levels for different phases, then it’s on them! They should’ve kept the difficulty level the same,” Aryaa said.

Furthermore, there are students who were marked absent in subjects for which they had already appeared.

“I appeared for all my papers in the first phase. They still marked me absent in one of the subjects. I requested NTA for help but my appeals were ignored,” Harsh, a BSc aspirant from Bihar said.

Similarly, Sumit Singh, a student from Haryana said he was given a paper from a different subject on the exam day. He did not attempt it in hopes that he would be given a second chance to appear for the correct subject. Instead, he received his result with decent scores in other subjects but the one he didn’t attempt.

“I was given applied Mathematics paper instead of core Mathematics. I didn’t attempt it in hopes of getting a reattempt. Despite my numerous appeals, they basically failed me in the subject,” he said.