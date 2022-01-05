Home / Education / Exam Results / FMGE December Result 2021: Score card to release today, here’s how to download
FMGE December Result 2021: Score card to release today, here’s how to download

FMGE December Result 2021 score card will release today, January 5, 2022. Candidates can check and download the score card through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. 
Published on Jan 05, 2022 07:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release the scorecard for FMGE December Result 2021 on January 5, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The result was declared on December 29, 2021. 

The official notice released by the Board reads, “Individual scorecards can be downloaded from the FMGE website https://nbe.edu.in from 5th January 2022 onwards. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for FMGE December 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required.”

FMGE December Result 2021: How to download score card 

To download the score card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.
  • Click on FMGE link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on score card link that will be available.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your score card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the score card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.

Wednesday, January 05, 2022
