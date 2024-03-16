GATE 2024 result declared at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; how to check

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru declared GATE 2024 result on March 16, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check the results through the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 result live updates. GATE 2024 result out at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

The GATE 2024 examination was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. The candidates’ responses were released on February 16, and the answer key was published on February 19, 2024.

GATE 2024 result link

GATE result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on the GATE Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must enter the required details.

Click on submit, and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.