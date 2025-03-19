Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GATE Result 2025 declared at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, here's how to check IIT GATE scores

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 19, 2025 02:14 PM IST

GATE Result 2025 declared. The steps to check IIT GATE scores is given here. 

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has declared GATE Result 2025 on May 19, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check the results through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 Result Live Updates

GATE Result 2025 declared, here's how to check IIT GATE scores
GATE Result 2025 declared, here's how to check IIT GATE scores

The GATE 2025 examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 1, 2, 15, 16, 2025. The exam papers consisted of three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). The provisional answer key was released on February 27 and the objection window was closed on March 1, 2025.

Direct link to check GATE Result 2025 

GATE Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on candidate's portal link

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Your GATE 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

After the evaluation of the answers, the actual (raw) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computing the GATE score. For multi-session test papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to Normalized marks for that particular subject. Thus, raw marks (for single session test papers) or normalized marks (for multi-session test papers) will be used for computing the GATE Score, based on the qualifying marks.

The Institute will release the GATE Result 2025 scorecard on March 28, 2025. The scorecard will be available on the official website for download till May 31, 2025. The GATE scorecars will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results.

GATE 2025 results out; from admission, financial assistance to PSU jobs- everything to know

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On