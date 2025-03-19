GATE Result 2025 declared at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, here's how to check IIT GATE scores

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has declared GATE Result 2025 on May 19, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check the results through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 Result Live Updates GATE Result 2025 declared, here's how to check IIT GATE scores

The GATE 2025 examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 1, 2, 15, 16, 2025. The exam papers consisted of three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). The provisional answer key was released on February 27 and the objection window was closed on March 1, 2025.

GATE Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on candidate's portal link

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Your GATE 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

After the evaluation of the answers, the actual (raw) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computing the GATE score. For multi-session test papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to Normalized marks for that particular subject. Thus, raw marks (for single session test papers) or normalized marks (for multi-session test papers) will be used for computing the GATE Score, based on the qualifying marks.

The Institute will release the GATE Result 2025 scorecard on March 28, 2025. The scorecard will be available on the official website for download till May 31, 2025. The GATE scorecars will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities.