Haryana Judiciary Prelims Result 2024 Declared: How, where to check HPSC HCS (Judiciary Branch) results

Haryana Public Service Commission has announced Haryana Judiciary Prelims Result 2024 in due course of time. The HPSC HCS Preliminary results can be checked by candidates on the official website of High Court of Punjab and Haryana at highcourtchd.gov.in. Haryana Judiciary Prelims Result 2024: How, where to check HPSC HCS results

The preliminary examination was conducted on March 3, 2024 at various exam centres across the state in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm. The duration of the examination was for 2 hours. The exam comprised of 125 questions carrying 4 marks each and for every wrong answer 0.8 mark i.e. 20% or say 1/5th mark shall be deducted.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The prelims answer key was released on March 6 and the last date to raise objection was till March 10, 2024.

Haryana Judiciary Prelims Result 2024: How, where to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of High Court of Punjab and Haryana at highcourtchd.gov.in.

Click on Haryana Judiciary Prelims Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination shall consist of five written papers. The total marks is of 900. The exam will be subjective/narrative type and will be conducted in English medium except for language paper.

This recruitment drive will fill up 174 posts in the organization. The registration process started on January 5 and ended on January 31, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPSC.