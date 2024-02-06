ICAI CA Foundation Result: December/January exam results likely tomorrow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation course examination held in December-January tomorrow, February 7. Candidates can check ICAI CA December/January results on icai.nic.in, when released. ICAI CA Foundation December/January results likely tomorrow

Candidates have to use their registration numbers and roll numbers to access their results.

“Result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” the ICAI notification reads.

The CA Foundation examination was originally scheduled for December 24-30, 2023 but it was rescheduled to December 31, 2023, January 2, 4 and 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, registrations for the CA Foundation June examination, which will be held on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, is underway.

Candidates can apply for it up to February 23.