ICAI CA Foundation Results 2025 out at icai.nic.in, here's how to download the result

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation course January 2025 examination on March 4, 2025, on its official website. ICAI CA Results 2025 live updates ICAI conducted the CA Foundation course examination on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who appeared for the examination and want to check and download the ICAI CA Foundation results can visit the official website at icai.nic.in.

About the exam:

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation course examination on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025. The Foundation course Paper I and II was held from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Paper 3 and 4 from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days.

To check the results, candidates need to provide their login credentials, such as their registration number and roll number.

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check and download their CA Foundation Results 2025.

Steps to download Foundation Results 2025:

Visit the ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to download ICAI CA Foundation January 2025 results.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Your ICAI CA Foundation Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct Link to check ICAI CA Foundation 2025 results

ICAI also released the ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2025. Candidates can check the results on the official website at icai.nic.in. For more information, visit the official website.

