Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2025 out at icai.nic.in, here's how to download the result

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 04, 2025 11:36 AM IST

Candidates who appeared for the examination and want to check and download the ICAI CA Foundation results can visit the official website at icai.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation course January 2025 examination on March 4, 2025, on its official website. ICAI CA Results 2025 live updates

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation course examination on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICAI conducted the CA Foundation course examination on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who appeared for the examination and want to check and download the ICAI CA Foundation results can visit the official website at icai.nic.in.

About the exam:

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation course examination on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025. The Foundation course Paper I and II was held from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Paper 3 and 4 from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days.

To check the results, candidates need to provide their login credentials, such as their registration number and roll number.

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check and download their CA Foundation Results 2025.

Steps to download Foundation Results 2025:

  • Visit the ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.
  • On the home page, click on the link to download ICAI CA Foundation January 2025 results.
  • Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
  • Your ICAI CA Foundation Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct Link to check ICAI CA Foundation 2025 results

ICAI also released the ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2025. Candidates can check the results on the official website at icai.nic.in. For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Results 2025 declared at icai.nic.in, direct link to download here

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On