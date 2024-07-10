ICAI CA Inter & Final Result 2024 releasing tomorrow at icai.org, here's how to check results

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate examination results 2024 on July 11, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org. The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 was conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024. The group 2 exams were conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. (Representational image)

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," mentioned the official notice.

The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 was conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024. The group 2 exams were conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. CA Final Group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, 2024, and group 2 exams were held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held on May 14 and 16, 2024.

Steps to check Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Results 2024:

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icai.org

Look out for the link to check ICAI CA Result 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates who would like to check their results need o submit their login details in order to access the result page

On submitting the login credentials, results will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

