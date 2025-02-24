ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2024 results tomorrow at icsi.edu; check timing and steps to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be declaring the results of ICSI CS Executive and Professional Programmes December 2024 examinations on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. When released, candidates who appeared in the exams will be able to check and download their results from the official website at icsi.edu. ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2024 results releasing on February 25, 2025 at icsi.edu.

As per the official notice, the results of CS Professional Programme will be released at 11 AM and CS Executive Programme will be out at 2 PM.

ICSI further stated that the result along with the individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will also be shared.

In case of the Executive Programme, the formal results-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the official website of ICSI immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates. No physical copy of the results-cum-marks statement will be issued.

However, in case of the Professional Programme, the results-cum-marks statement will be dispatched to the registered address of candidates soon after the declaration of the results.

The institute further stated that in case the physical copy of the results-cum-marks statement is not received by the candidates within 30 days of the declaration of the results, they should contact ICSI at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

Notably, the ICSI CS December session examination was conducted from December 21 to December 30, 2024, in English and Hindi.

The next examination for the Professional and Executive Programmes will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2025, and online registrations for same will begin from February 26, 2025.

ICSI CS December 2024 results: Here's how to check when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CS Professional and Executive results when out:

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. On the home page, click on the ICSI CS December 2024 Professional or Executive results link as required. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your results will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICSI.