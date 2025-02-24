Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NTA launches CUET UG 2025 website cuet.nta.nic.in, how to apply for the exam when registration begins

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 24, 2025 11:10 AM IST

Information bulletin, application forms, admit cards, results and all other information related to CUET UG 2025 will be released at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the official website for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025.

NTA launches CUET UG 2025 website cuet.nta.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
NTA launches CUET UG 2025 website cuet.nta.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Information bulletin, application forms, admit cards, results and all other information related to CUET UG 2025 will be shared with candidates at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG is used for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by participating central and other universities. It provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission to UG courses.

Also read: JEE Main 2025 paper 2 results declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

How to apply for CUET UG 2025 when the process begins

  1. Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Open the CUET UG 2025 application link given on the home page.
  3. Open the new candidate registration page.
  4. Complete the registration process.
  5. Login to your account and fill out the application form.
  6. Upload documents and pay the exam fee.
  7. Submit your form. Download the confirmation page.

Before applying for the exam, candidates should read the information bulletin to check eligibility criteria, application fee, subject offered, subject combination allowed, exam pattern and other details.

Also read: Want to register for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2? Registration ends in two days at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

About last year's exam and result

NTA conducted the CUET UG 2024 exam on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29. A re-test was held on July 19, 2024.

A total of 13,47,820 unique candidates registered for the test, of whom 11,13,610 appeared.

The result was declared on July 28.

A total of 22,290 candidates scored full marks in various subjects. The Business Studies paper had the highest number of toppers (8,024), followed by Political Science (5,141), History (2,520) and English (1683).

A total of 10,07,645 unique candidates applied for the English paper of CUET-UG, of whom 8,22,518 appeared.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On