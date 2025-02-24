NTA launches CUET UG 2025 website cuet.nta.nic.in, how to apply for the exam when registration begins

CUET UG 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the official website for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025. NTA launches CUET UG 2025 website cuet.nta.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Information bulletin, application forms, admit cards, results and all other information related to CUET UG 2025 will be shared with candidates at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG is used for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by participating central and other universities. It provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission to UG courses.

Also read: JEE Main 2025 paper 2 results declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

How to apply for CUET UG 2025 when the process begins

Go to cuet.nta.nic.in. Open the CUET UG 2025 application link given on the home page. Open the new candidate registration page. Complete the registration process. Login to your account and fill out the application form. Upload documents and pay the exam fee. Submit your form. Download the confirmation page.

Before applying for the exam, candidates should read the information bulletin to check eligibility criteria, application fee, subject offered, subject combination allowed, exam pattern and other details.

Also read: Want to register for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2? Registration ends in two days at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

About last year's exam and result

NTA conducted the CUET UG 2024 exam on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29. A re-test was held on July 19, 2024.

A total of 13,47,820 unique candidates registered for the test, of whom 11,13,610 appeared.

The result was declared on July 28.

A total of 22,290 candidates scored full marks in various subjects. The Business Studies paper had the highest number of toppers (8,024), followed by Political Science (5,141), History (2,520) and English (1683).

A total of 10,07,645 unique candidates applied for the English paper of CUET-UG, of whom 8,22,518 appeared.