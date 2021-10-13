ICSI CS executive program result declared at icsi.edu

ICSI CS result for executive programme has been declared today at icsi.edu. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS result for professional programme (old and new syllabus), on its official portal. The result for CS foundation program will be announced at 4 pm.

ICSI CS executive program result

For the next exams, which are scheduled to be held from December 21 to 31, enrolment will commence from October 14. “Next examination for executive programme (old and new syllabus) and professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be held from 21 December, 2021 to 30 December 2021 for which online examination enrollment form together with requisite examination fee shall be submitted from 14th October, 2021 onwards,” the ICSI has said in a notice released on September 28.

The CS foundation exams will be held on January 3 and 4. On the first day Paper I and Paper II will be conducted and on the second day Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be conducted.