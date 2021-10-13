ICSI CS result for foundation programme declared, Shruti Aggarwal topper

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS result for foundation programme. With this, the ICSI CS result for all three programmes, the exams for which were held in June 2021, have been declared.

ICSI CS foundation programme result

Shruti Aggarwal has topped the exam. Simrat Singh and Shalin Himanshu Mehta have secured second and third ranks, respectively.

The next edition of the ICSI CS foundation exam will be held in January, 2022. This will be the December 2021 edition of the exam.

The Institute has decided to conduct computer based examination for foundation programme in anywhere mode through remote proctoring from December 2021 session onwards.

ICSI CS foundation result 2021: Know how to check

Go to the official website, icsi.edu

Click on the result link

Enter the details asked like roll number and registration number

Submit the details

Download the ICSI CS foundation result

The ICSI has already declared the CS professional and CS executive program result. Vaishnavi Badrinarayan Biyani has topped the CS professional exam in new syllabus and Eshan Manoj Loiya is the topper in CS professional exam in old syllabus.