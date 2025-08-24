ICSI Result June 2025: CS Executive, Professional results tomorrow, check time, website to check scores

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS Executive and Professional June exam results tomorrow, August 25. Once declared, candidates will get to check their marks on the official website, icsi.edu. ICSI Result June 2025: CS Executive, Professional results tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The institute will announce the CS Processional (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) results at 11 am. The CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) Examinations, June, 2025 result will be out at 2 pm.

The result, along with the candidates' individual subject-wise break-up of marks, will be available on the Institute’s website.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the Institute's website immediately after the result is declared for Candidates to download for their reference, use, and records. ICSI will not issue a physical copy of the marks statements for the Executive course.

However, for the Professional course, ICSI will dispatch the result cum marks statement to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. If a candidate does not receive the document within 30 days of the declaration of results, s/he can contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

ICSI CS June Result 2025: Steps to check

To check the ICSI CS June results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Go to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Open the ICSI CS June Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

5. Check and download the result.

ICSI also informed that the next session of CS Executive and Professional exams will be held from December 22 to 29, 2025. The online registration process for the December exams will begin on August 26. Candidates are advised to visit the institute's website for more details.