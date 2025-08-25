ICSI Toppers: Tithi Bohra gets AIR 1 in June session of Executive exam, complete list here
All candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the institute website, icsi.edu.
ICSI Toppers: Tithi Bohra has secured the first rank in the CS Executive June 2025 examination conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the result of which was announced earlier today.
Surender Pal has secured the second rank, while Mogulapally Jyothi has grabbed the third spot.
Here is the complete toppers' list of the June edition of CS Executive examination shared by ICSI:
ICSI CS Executive June 2025 toppers' list
Rank: 1- TITHI BOHRA
Rank: 2- SURENDER PAL
Rank: 3- MOGULAPALLY JYOTHI
Rank: 4- BHUMIKA SANJAY SARAWAGI, PRIYA DILIP DUBEY
Rank: 5- RUNJHUN KHANDELWAL
Rank: 6- AIMEN, RONAK DINESH KUMAR BELANI
Rank: 7- ROMA G G
Rank: 8- VIDUSHI GARG
Rank: 9- SRISHTI BHAIYALAL PAL
Rank: 10- VISHVESH AVINASH SAHASRABUDDHE
Rank: 11- LAKSHAY BAJAJ, MRIDUL SHRIKANT DAMANI
Rank: 12- RITIKA RATHORE
Rank: 13- MALVI DHRUVI BHAVESHBHAI, PURVI KELKAR
Rank: 14- NISHMITHA K N
Rank: 15- KEJAL MUKESH AGARWAL, DIYA JIGNESHBHAI PATEL
Rank: 16- POOJA DEVASHISH JHA
Rank: 17- KAVIYA VARSHINI S
Rank: 18- KHUSHI BHARAT CHANDRA
Rank: 19- JAYESH SHYAMBHAI JANEMALANI
Rank: 20- STUTI SHARMA
Rank: 21- VIJAY GHANSHYAM BHAI MENANI, SANKET BHUPATBHAI MAKWANA
The CS Professional June exam result has also been announced.
ICSI will send the result cum marks statement of the Professional course exam to the candidates at their registered addresses soon. If a candidate does not receive the document within 30 days, s/he can contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.
However, hard copies will not be provided to Executive course students. They need to download the document from the institute's official website.