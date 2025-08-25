ICSI Toppers: Tithi Bohra gets AIR 1 in June session of Executive exam, complete list here

ICSI Toppers: Tithi Bohra has secured the first rank in the CS Executive June 2025 examination conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the result of which was announced earlier today. ICSI Toppers: Tithi Bohra gets AIR 1 in June session of Executive exam (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

All candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the institute website, icsi.edu. ICSI CS June 2025 result live updates.

Surender Pal has secured the second rank, while Mogulapally Jyothi has grabbed the third spot.

Here is the complete toppers' list of the June edition of CS Executive examination shared by ICSI:

ICSI CS Executive June 2025 toppers' list

Rank: 1- TITHI BOHRA

Rank: 2- SURENDER PAL

Rank: 3- MOGULAPALLY JYOTHI

Rank: 4- BHUMIKA SANJAY SARAWAGI, PRIYA DILIP DUBEY

Rank: 5- RUNJHUN KHANDELWAL

Rank: 6- AIMEN, RONAK DINESH KUMAR BELANI

Rank: 7- ROMA G G

Rank: 8- VIDUSHI GARG

Rank: 9- SRISHTI BHAIYALAL PAL

Rank: 10- VISHVESH AVINASH SAHASRABUDDHE

Rank: 11- LAKSHAY BAJAJ, MRIDUL SHRIKANT DAMANI

Rank: 12- RITIKA RATHORE

Rank: 13- MALVI DHRUVI BHAVESHBHAI, PURVI KELKAR

Rank: 14- NISHMITHA K N

Rank: 15- KEJAL MUKESH AGARWAL, DIYA JIGNESHBHAI PATEL

Rank: 16- POOJA DEVASHISH JHA

Rank: 17- KAVIYA VARSHINI S

Rank: 18- KHUSHI BHARAT CHANDRA

Rank: 19- JAYESH SHYAMBHAI JANEMALANI

Rank: 20- STUTI SHARMA

Rank: 21- VIJAY GHANSHYAM BHAI MENANI, SANKET BHUPATBHAI MAKWANA

The CS Professional June exam result has also been announced.

Also read: ICSI CS June Result 2025: Merit list out for Professional course at icsi.edu, check here

ICSI will send the result cum marks statement of the Professional course exam to the candidates at their registered addresses soon. If a candidate does not receive the document within 30 days, s/he can contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

However, hard copies will not be provided to Executive course students. They need to download the document from the institute's official website.