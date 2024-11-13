India Post GDS 4th merit list 2024 out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, direct link here

India Post has released India Post GDS 4th merit list 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Gramik Dak Sevak posts can check the fourth merit list through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post GDS 4th merit list 2024 out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, link here

The list of shortlisted candidates has been released for all states except Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and 48 divisions due to the Model Code of Conduct declared by ECI. The list of 48 Divisions whose List-III & IV results are withheld due to the Model Code of Conduct has also been shared on the website.

The official notice reads, “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 : List-IV of Shortlisted Candidates Published (Except Jharkhand, Maharashtra and 48 divisions due to Model Code of Conduct declared ECI).”

The India Post GDS merit list has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

India Post GDS 4th merit list 2024: How to check

All the registered candidates can check the merit list by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of India Post GDS engagement at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on candidates' corner and scroll down until you see the shortlisted candidates tab.

Click on the + button and select the name of your circle.

Open the list of shortlisted candidates.

Check your selection status using the registration number.

The first merit list was released on August 20, second merit list on September 18 and third merit list was out on October 22, 2024.

India Post will fill 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies across its 23 postal circles through the recruitment drive. These include 2,718 in Rajasthan, 2,558 in Bihar, 4,588 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,338 in Chhattisgarh, and 4,011 in Madhya Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post.