Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025 for Stage 1 out at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, direct link here

Indian Coast Guard has declared Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025 for Stage 1. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Engineering Entrance Examination, CGEPT-01/2025 Stage-I can check the results on the official website of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025 for Stage 1 out, direct link here

The official website reads, “The result of CGEPT-01/2025 Stage-I has been declared. Kindly login in your login ID to check your result.”

Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Click on Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025 for Stage 1 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have passed Stage I are eligible to appear for Stage II. . The duration of Stage II is 1 2 days and will be conducted at allocated centre. Stage II involves following examination which are only qualifying in nature i.e. either provisionally ‘Pass’ or ‘Fail’. Stage 2 comprises of Assessment and Adaptability test, physical fitness test, document verification and recruitment medical examination.

The selection of candidate is on order of merit list {Region wise for Nvk(GD) and all India for Yantrik} will be based on their performance in Stage I, II, III & IV.

The registration process was started on June 13 and ended on July 3, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 260 Navik (GD) posts and 9 Yantrik posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Coast Guard.