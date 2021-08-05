JEE Main 2021 third session exam concludes: What's next?

The third session of the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main, is over. The exam was held from July 20 to 27 nationwide and on August 3 and 4 for those students who were affected by the flood situation in Maharashtra. A total of 709519 candidates had registered for the exam.

Nationwide, students appeared for JEE Main third session exam when state boards, CBSE and CISCE were releasing the class 12 results.

JEE Main exam concludes: When can students expect the result

The result can be expected soon considering the past practices of the National Testing Agency or NTA, which conducts the exam.

The results of the first and the second JEE Main were announced within a week of the completion of the exam.

The first phase JEE Main was held from February 23 to 26, 2021 in which 652627 students had participated. The result of this exam was declared on March 8.

The second phase JEE Main was held from March 16 to 18, 2021 in which a total of 619638 candidates had registered. The result of this session exam was released on March 24.

This year, JEE main is being held four times so that students get sufficient chances to improve their score. Academic learning has been hit in the COVID-19 pandemic as schools have remained closed since March 2020 and learning is being imparted through online mode since then.

Apart from the JEE main phase 3 result, students should also prepare for the last phase of JEE main which is scheduled to be held from August 26. Admit cards of the exam can be expected by next week.

JEE Main result, admit card and other details will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

