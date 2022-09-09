JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to check

Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 on September 10, 2022. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be released tomorrow and will be available to all the registered candidates on the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Soon after the allotment result is out, Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates, Document Verification at the district Help Centers will be available from September 11 to September 13, 2022. The security fee of ₹3000 will be deposited at the same time. The deposition by FLOAT candidates and Institute Fee Deposition by the FREEZE candidate through their Login.

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can check the seat allotment result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on login details and enter the login details.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEECUP.

