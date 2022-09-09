Home / Education / Exam Results / JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to check

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to check

exam results
Published on Sep 09, 2022 10:36 AM IST

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be releasing tomorrow, September 10, 2022. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the simple steps given below.

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to check
JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to check
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 on September 10, 2022. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be released tomorrow and will be available to all the registered candidates on the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Soon after the allotment result is out, Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates, Document Verification at the district Help Centers will be available from September 11 to September 13, 2022. The security fee of 3000 will be deposited at the same time. The deposition by FLOAT candidates and Institute Fee Deposition by the FREEZE candidate through their Login.

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can check the seat allotment result through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on login details and enter the login details.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEECUP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out