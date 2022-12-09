JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual Result 2022 for Jammu Division declared, check here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Bi-Annual 2022 - Jammu Summer Zone exam can check the result through the official site of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

The result has been declared for Part II. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Under the result section, click on ‘View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Bi-Annual 2022 - Jammu Summer Zone’ link available.

Enter your roll number and/or registration number.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Take a printout of the result page, if needed.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of JKBOSE.