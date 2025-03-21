JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 result out jkpsc.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission released the JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 result on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in to check the result. JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims examination was conducted on February 23, 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

About the exam:

JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims examination was conducted on February 23, 2025. The examination was held in two shifts - the first shift was held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

“ In accordance with the Rules of Examination, all these candidates have to apply again through online mode for J&K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2024, for which a detailed notification shall be issued separately,” mentioned the official notification.

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results.

Steps to check the JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 result:

Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in

Look out for the link to check the JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 result and click it

A new PDF appears where candidates can check their roll numbers

Save the PDF and download it for future needs

