Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 result out jkpsc.nic.in, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 21, 2025 07:05 PM IST

Candidates who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2024 can visit jkpsc.nic.in to check the result.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission released the JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 result on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in to check the result.

JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims examination was conducted on February 23, 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims examination was conducted on February 23, 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

About the exam:

JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims examination was conducted on February 23, 2025. The examination was held in two shifts - the first shift was held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Direct Link to check JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 result

“ In accordance with the Rules of Examination, all these candidates have to apply again through online mode for J&K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2024, for which a detailed notification shall be issued separately,” mentioned the official notification.

Also Read: India Post GDS January Merit List 2025: Gramik Dak Sevak results declared at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, links here

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results.

Steps to check the JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 result:

  • Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in
  • Look out for the link to check the JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 result and click it
  • A new PDF appears where candidates can check their roll numbers
  • Save the PDF and download it for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: RSSB Class IV Recruitment 2025: Registration for 53749 begins today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
