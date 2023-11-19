Karnataka PGCET final answer key released, results likely next

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on November 16 released final answer key of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka PGCET 2023). Candidates can check the final answer key of MBA, MCA and MTech streams on the website kea.kar.nic.in or on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Karnataka PGCET result 2023 expected soon(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Results of the examination are expected to be announced next by the KEA.

The provisional answer key was released on September 29 and objections were invited from candidates ahead of revised and final answer keys.

When announced, candidates can check their results by following these steps:

Steps to check Karnataka PGCET result 2023

Go to the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Open the admission tab, and then go to the PGCET 2023 link.

Click on the result page and login with your credentials.

Check and download your result.

Take a printout of the e-marks sheet for future uses.

Karnataka PGCET was held on September 23 and 24, 2023. On the first day, the test was conducted a single shift – from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and on the second day, PGCET was held in two shifts – from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Karnataka PGCET is held for admission to MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ MTech/ MArch courses at participating institutions of the state.

