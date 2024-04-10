Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: 81.15% pass KSEAB PUC II exam, key details inside

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the results of the Karnataka PUC 2 Results today, April 10, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can view their results on karresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can view their results on karresults.nic.in.

The Board members in an official press conference declared the results, details regarding the toppers, and pass percentage of the Karnataka PUC 2 examination.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Karnataka 12th examination was conducted from March 1, 2024, to March 22, 2024, at various exam centres in the state. The exam commenced with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Hindi paper. The Karnataka PUC 2 examination was held in a single shift on all days- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm

According to officials, around 7 lakh students have appeared for Karnataka Class 12 board examination this year.

A total of 6.98 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. 3.3 lakh boys and 3.6 lakh girls passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 81.15 %.

Candidate Vidyalakshmi who scored 598 marks out of 600 is the science stream topper in the state.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the below steps:

Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Find the link to check Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 on the homepage and clock it

A new page pops up and candidates are required to furnish their details

Submit the details and your results will be displayed on the screen

Verify your details, check the results and download it

Keep a hard copy of the result for future purposes

Direct link to check results