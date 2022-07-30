Home / Education / Exam Results / KCET Result 2022: UGCET results of Karnataka out on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2022: UGCET results of Karnataka out on kea.kar.nic.in

Updated on Jul 30, 2022 11:05 AM IST
  • KCET Result 2022 Date, Time: Karnataka CET exam results have been published on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KCET Result 2022: UGCET results of Karnataka today at 11 am on kea.kar.nic.in(Ht file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

KCET Result 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced results of the Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2022 on July 30, at 11 am. KCET scores will be available on the official websites of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET Results 2022 Live Updates.

This year, around 2.2 lakh candidates appeared for the state-level entrance test in Karnataka. They will get their results today.

Along with KCET results, KEA will publish toppers' lists in each stream, cut-off scores and other relevant information.

The entrance test was conducted on June 16 and 17. Provisional answer key was released on June 22. Ahead of results, KEA had asked candidates to enter their Class 12 board exam marks in the relevant subjects as it will be considered while preparing rank lists.

How to check KCET result 2022 once announced

  1. Go to kea.kar.nic.in.
  2. Go to UG-CET 2022 under the admissions section.
  3. Click on the KCET result link.
  4. Submit and view scores.
  5. Take a printout of the result page for future use.

Karnataka CET is conducted at state-level for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses at participating institutions of Karnataka, which include Engineering and Pharmacy.

kcet
