KEAM Result 2024 announced, direct link to check Engineering, Pharmacy scores at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM Result 2024: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has announced the result of the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical or KEAM 2024 entrance examination. Candidates can check the normalised score of the Engineering and Pharmacy exams on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below. KEAM Result 2024 announced (cee.kerala.gov.in, screenshot)

KEAM 2024 result direct link

To check the KEAM 2024 result, the candidates need to login to the official website with application number, password and the displayed access code. These are the steps to follow:

How to check KEAM 2024 result?

Go to cee.kerala.gov.in. Open the KEAM 2024 page. Provide your application number, password and enter the displayed access code on the candidate login page. Submit the details to check the KEAM result/normalised score.

The KEAM rank list for admission to various courses will be shared with candidates in due course of time.

The KEAM provisional answer keys for Engineering and BPharm courses were published after the examination and the candidates were allowed to send their objections, if any, by June 13 along with supporting documents and a fee of ₹100 per question.

The entrance test took place in June. The Engineering exam was conducted from June 5 to June 9 and the Pharmacy exam was conducted on June 10. The Engineering examination was from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates had to report at the examination centres between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm.

For the Pharmacy course, the exam was held from 3:30 pm to 5 pm and the reporting time was 1 pm to 3 pm.

For any further information regarding the KEAM results, candidates can contact the CEE Kerala helpline numbers at 0471-2525300, 2332120, or 2338487.

For any further communication, they should visit the official website of the CEE Kerala on a regular basis.