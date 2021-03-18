IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / Kerala TET result 2020 declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, here's direct link
Kerala TET result 2020.(Screengrab )
Kerala TET result 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

Kerala TET result 2020 declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, here's direct link

  • Kerala TET result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the KTET December 2020 examination can check their results online at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:40 AM IST

Kerala TET result 2020: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has declared the results of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the KTET December 2020 examination can check their results online at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The Pareekshabhavan had conducted the KTET examination 2020 on January 9 and 17, 2021.

Direct link to check KTET results 2020.

How to check Kerala TET result 2020:

Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "KTET DECEMBER 2020 RESULT PUBLISHED"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Kerala TET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala ktet exam result ktet.kerala.gov.in
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Kerala TET result 2020.(Screengrab )
Kerala TET result 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

Kerala TET result 2020 declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:40 AM IST
  • Kerala TET result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the KTET December 2020 examination can check their results online at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIFT entrance test results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the NIFT admissions entrance test can check their results by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in.(nift.ac.in)
NIFT entrance test results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the NIFT admissions entrance test can check their results by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in.(nift.ac.in)
exam results

NIFT entrance exam results 2021 declared, here's direct link and how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • NIFT 2021 results: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday, March 17, declared the results of written test for entrance admission test 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021.(Screengrab )
Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:01 PM IST
  • Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C examination can check their results online at mahaarogyabharti.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI PO final results 2021.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
SBI PO final results 2021.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
exam results

SBI PO final results 2021 declared at sbi.co.in, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • SBI PO final results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the SBI PO interview 2021 can check their results online at sbi.co.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IISC KVPY result 2020.(Screengrab )
IISC KVPY result 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

IISC KVPY result 2020 declared at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:51 PM IST
  • IISC KVPY result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the results online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021.(Screengrab )
NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021 declared at nios.ac.in, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the NIOS class 10 and 12 exams can check their results online at results.nios.ac.in by using their enrollment number.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIOS 10th, 12th Results: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday, March 15 declared results of Public Examination for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses.(nios.ac.in)
NIOS 10th, 12th Results: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday, March 15 declared results of Public Examination for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses.(nios.ac.in)
exam results

NIOS 10th, 12th results for Jan-Feb 2021 exams declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  • The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday, March 15 declared results of Public Examination for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses
READ FULL STORY
Close
CGPSC Prelim result 2020.(PTI / Representative image)
CGPSC Prelim result 2020.(PTI / Representative image)
exam results

CGPSC Prelims result 2020 declared at psc.cg.gov.in, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:00 AM IST
  • CGPSC Prelims result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the CGPSC State Service Preliminary Examination 2020 can check their results online at psc.cg.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020.(PTI file)
SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020.(PTI file)
exam results

SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020.
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020.
exam results

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020: Candidates who cleared the UPSC NDA and NA examination 2020 can check their scores online at upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I results 2021.(Screengrab )
RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I results 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

RBI Grade B Phase I results 2021 declared, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • RBI Grade-B Phase-I results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Grade B Phase-I recruitment examination 2021 can check their results online at rbi.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AISSEE results 2021.(Screengrab )
AISSEE results 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

AISSEE results 2021 declared at aissee.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • AISSEE results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the AISSEE entrance exam can check their results online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar STET 2019 Result: More than 1.78 lakh candidates registered for taking STET (2019) re-exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) from September 9 to 21 last year.(Handout)
Bihar STET 2019 Result: More than 1.78 lakh candidates registered for taking STET (2019) re-exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) from September 9 to 21 last year.(Handout)
exam results

Bihar STET Result: BSEB declares STET 2019 result, 15.87% pass, check details

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the state teachers’ eligibility test (STET 2019) on Friday ending the long-wait of teacher aspirants in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar STET Result 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar STET Exam 2019 can check their results by visiting the official website at bsebstet2019.in.(HT file)
Bihar STET Result 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar STET Exam 2019 can check their results by visiting the official website at bsebstet2019.in.(HT file)
exam results

Bihar STET 2019 results declared, here's direct link to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:15 PM IST
  • Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar STET result 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS Officer 1 final result 2021.(ibps.in)
IBPS Officer 1 final result 2021.(ibps.in)
exam results

IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 final result 2021 declared, get direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 final result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS CRP RRBs IX officers scale I recruitment exams can check their results online at ibps.in on or before April 10, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP