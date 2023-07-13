Home / Education / Exam Results / KMAT Kerala provisional result 2023 for session 2 out on cee.kerala.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 13, 2023 11:46 AM IST

KMAT Kerala Result 2023: Candidates who took the test can check it on cee.kerala.gov.in or use the direct link given below.

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced provisional result of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2023) session 2. Candidates who took the test can check it on cee.kerala.gov.in or use the direct link given below.

KMAT Kerala session 2 provisional result 2023 announced on cee.kerala.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The second session of KMAT 2023 was held on July 2 and provisional answer keys were released on Juny 3.

Here is the direct link to check KMAT 2023 session 2 result

The provisional result of KMAT has been published as a PDF and no login credential is required to download it.

Candidates who have secured 10 per cent of the total 720 marks (72 marks) and above have qualified in the exam.

For SC/ST/PWD candidates, the qualifying cut off mark is 7.5 per cent or 54 marks.

How to check KMAT result 2023

Go to cee.kerala.gov.in.

Next, open the KMAT 2023 candidate portal for session 2.

On the left hand side, open the provisional result option.

A PDF will open. Check your result using roll number, application number or name.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
