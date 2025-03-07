Madras University November 2024 exam results releasing today for UG, PG courses, here's how to check at unom.ac.in

The University of Madras will release the Madras University November 2024 result on March 7, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for UG, PG, Professional, and OT (Sanskrit) degree examinations can check the results through the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in. Madras University November 2024 exam results releasing today for UG, PG courses

The varsity will announce the results of the November 2024 UG, PG, Professional, and OT (Sanskrit) degree exams.

Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check their results by following the simple steps given below.

Madras University November 2024: How to check

1. Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

2. Click on UG, PG result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, candidates admitted from the academic year 2022-2023 for the UG degree course and for PG/Professional degree courses candidates admitted from the academic year 2023-2024 can apply for the revaluation through concerned college. The revaluation link will be activated on March 10 and will close on March 14, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the revaluation process will have to pay ₹1000/- per paper in favour of "The Registrar, University of Madras" or through online payment.

The UG candidates can only apply for the re-totalling process. Candidates can apply for re-totalling from March 10 to March 14, 2025 along with a demand draft of ₹300/- each subject drawn in favour of "The Registrar, University of Madras" or through online payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of University of Madras.