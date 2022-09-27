Home / Education / Exam Results / Manipur HSLC result released at manresults.nic.in, get link here

Manipur HSLC result released at manresults.nic.in, get link here

exam results
Published on Sep 27, 2022 05:30 PM IST

BSEM has released the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartmental Examination Results 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartmental Examination Results 2022. candidates who took the examination can download the HSLC Compartmental Examination Results from the official website at manresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their result through their roll number.

Here's the direct link to check the result

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at manresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ High School Leaving Certificate Compartmental Examination 2022”

Key in your roll number and submit

HSLC Compartment Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

