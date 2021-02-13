The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the results of the Sub Engineer recruitment exam 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the MPPEB Sub Engineer recruitment exam 2021 can check their results online at peb.mp.gov.in.

The Board has conducted the Sub Engineer written examination on December 9 and 10, 2020. The answer key for the exam was released on December 14, 2020.

How to check MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021:

Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Result - Group-03 (Sub Engineer) Recruitment Test - 2020," appearing under the Latest Updates section

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.