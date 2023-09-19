News / Education / Exam Results / NATA 2023 exam 4 answer key released at nata.in, here's direct link to download

NATA 2023 exam 4 answer key released at nata.in, here's direct link to download

Sep 19, 2023 11:59 AM IST

COA releases NATA exam 4 answer key on official website nata.in. Exam held on Sep 17, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm. Download link available.

The Council of Architecture (COA) has released the NATA exam 4 answer key on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for NATA exam 4 can download the NATA exam 4 answer key from the official website at nata.in.

The NATA exam 4 was conducted on September 17, 2023, in one shift at various exam centres across the country. The duration of the exam was 3 hours and was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

Direct link to download NATA exam 4 answer key

NATA answer key for Exam 4: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NATA at nata.in.

On the homepage, click on the NATA Exam 4 answer key link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

