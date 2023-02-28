NBE FET Result 2022 date postponed, to release by March 7 at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has postponed NBE FET Result 2022 date. The Fellowship Entrance Test result will be declared by March 7, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The result was officially scheduled to release on February 28, 2023, which has been postponed. The NBE FET examination was conducted on February 10, 2023.

For each correct response, candidate will get 4 marks and for each incorrect response, 1 mark shall be deducted. There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NBE FET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of NBE FET at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NBE FET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE FET.