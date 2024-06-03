When is NEET UG result 2024? Here's the official date

NEET UG result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2024 soon. The exam was held on May 5 and the provisional answer key was published on May 29. Results will be announced next on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. NEET UG result 2024 official date (ANI/Representative)

When released, candidates can check their marks using the application number and date of birth.

NEET 2024 result date

According to official information, the entrance test result will be declared on June 14. The final answer key of the exam will be shared along with the result.

NEET result to be prepared using final answer key

After releasing the provisional answer key, the agency invited objections from candidates on payment of a fee of ₹200 for each question. It said challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts and if found correct, the answer will be revised in the final key. The final answer key can not be challenged and is used for the calculation of marks and declaration of results.

NEET Result 2024: Cut-off marks will be shared

The NTA will share the category-wise cut-off marks of the entrance examination along with results. In 2022, the NEET UG cut-offs were at a three-year low but increased for all categories in 2023.

Unreserved, EWS: 720-137 marks (50th percentile)

OBC, SC, ST: 136-107 marks (40th percentile)

UR/EWS & PH: 136-121 (45th percentile)

OBE/SC+PH: 120-107 (40th percentile)

ST+PH: 120-108 (40th percentile)

NEET 2024 Result: All India rank list, toppers' list

The all-India rank list of NEET UG will be shared along with the names of top 20 rank holders. Lsst time, Prabhanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh topped the medical entrance exam with a score of 720/720

Over 24 lakh students have appeared for the NEET UG examination this year.