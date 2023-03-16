NID DAT 2023 prelims result released for BDes programmes at admissions.nid.edu

The National Institute of Design (NID) announced the result of the preliminary Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes. Candidates who took the examination can check the B.Des DAT Prelims 2023 Result through the official website at admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can check their results through their login id and password.

The NID DAT 2023 prelims examination was conducted on January 8, 2023. Candidates can submit their rechecking request from March 30 to April 1.

Direct link to download the result

NID DAT 2023 prelims result for BDes: Know how to check

Visit the official result website of NID at nid.edu

Click on the link, “BDes DAT prelims 2023 result”

A new page will be displayed don the screen

NID DAT 2023 prelims result will appear on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.