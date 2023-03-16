Home / Education / Exam Results / NID DAT 2023 prelims result released for BDes programmes at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2023 prelims result released for BDes programmes at admissions.nid.edu

exam results
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:52 PM IST

NID declared the result of preliminary Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes today, March 16, 2023.

NID DAT 2023 prelims result released for BDes programmes at admissions.nid.edu
NID DAT 2023 prelims result released for BDes programmes at admissions.nid.edu
ByHT Education Desk

The National Institute of Design (NID) announced the result of the preliminary Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes. Candidates who took the examination can check the B.Des DAT Prelims 2023 Result through the official website at admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can check their results through their login id and password.

The NID DAT 2023 prelims examination was conducted on January 8, 2023. Candidates can submit their rechecking request from March 30 to April 1.

Direct link to download the result

NID DAT 2023 prelims result for BDes: Know how to check

Visit the official result website of NID at nid.edu

Click on the link, “BDes DAT prelims 2023 result”

A new page will be displayed don the screen

NID DAT 2023 prelims result will appear on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
result
result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out