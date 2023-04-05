Home / Education / Exam Results / Odisha Police constable result at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com, get link

Odisha Police constable result at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2023 04:08 PM IST

Candidates who took the exam can check the result on the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com

State Selection Board Odisha has released the result for the post of police constable (Civil) 2022. Interested candidates can download the result from the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com.

Odisha Police constable result at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com
Odisha Police constable result at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com

The written examination was conducted on February 26. The result of the written examination for the post of constable (Civil) was announced on March 17 . The Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency test was conducted on March 23 onwards.

Direct link to check the result 

Odisha Police Constable result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com

On the homepage, click on the district-wise result list

A pdf will be displayed

Check and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha odisha police result + 1 more
odisha odisha police result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out