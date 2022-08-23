Home / Education / Exam Results / PSEB class 10th reappear result released at pseb.ac.in, link here

PSEB class 10th reappear result released at pseb.ac.in, link here

exam results
Published on Aug 23, 2022 01:40 PM IST

PSEB has released the class 10th reappear result at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB class 10th reappear result released at pseb.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

Punjab Board of School Education, PSEB has released the class 10th reappear result. Candidates who appeared for PSEB class 10th reappear examination can download the PSEB Matriculation result from the official website of PSEB at www.pseb.ac.in or punjab.indiaresults.com.

Here's the direct link to check the PSEB Matriculation reappear exam result.

To check the PSEB class 10th result through the official website candidates can follow the steps given below:

PSEB class 10th reappear result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab

Next click on the result link

Click on Matriculation reappear result 2022

Enter your roll number or name and submit

Your PSEB 10th Reappear Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for further references.

