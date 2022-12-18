Punjab NEET UG Mop Up round Provisional Seat allotment result out at bfuhs.ac.in

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab has announced the Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat allotment result on December 18. The Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat allotment result is available at bfuhs.ac.in.

Candidates must report to the provisionally assigned college on December 19 and December 20 until 5 p.m. The provisionally allotted candidates have to pay the balance of six months fee through an online gateway the security amount.

The online admission application forms will be accepted from December 19 through December 21, 2022, and the documents will be reviewed on December 21, 2022, according to the official notification. The display of the vacant position will take place on December 20 on December 20. Additionally, the counselling will begin on December 21, 2022.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official site of BFUHS at neetug.bfuhscounseling.com.

On the homepage, click on “Provisional allotment of seats for Mop Round of Counselling under NEET UG 2022.Date:18-12-2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printout for future reference.